Imam Hussein’ martyrdom guiding light for all cultures: Shaheen Alvi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Al-Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi Secretary-General of Kashmir Peace Institute has observed that all grand human causes are deeply inspired by the eternal martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussein (AS) from East to West to North to South. The great Imam fought for grand cause and principle to uphold humanity from under suppression, he exerted.

Exchanging views with socio-religious elders in his residence on Tuesday the Secretary General reminded that the model of loftiest sacrifice of the Imam serves as resurgence of truth cause. Minds and intellects of every group of every religion are fully inspired by the sagacity and bravery of the Imam displayed in Karbala plains.

Kashmiris struggling peacefully for their rights across the world take light from Karbala martyrdoms. Resistance to injustice is the real spirit of the tragedy of Karbala, he asserted.

The sitting was rounded off by special darood-o-doaa and with renewal of pledge to carry undeterred the forward journey.

He reminded that even Charles Dickens, great novelist, had paid generous homage to Imam Hussein. Dickens was Chief Editor of Civil & Military Gazette Lahore in British days.

