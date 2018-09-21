Imam Hussain’s sacrifices are beacon of light for all of us: Buzdar

CM performs ghusal ceremony of shrine of Data Ganj Bakhsh

Staff Reporter

Punjab chief minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that tragedy in Karbala teaches us about great sacrifice, tolerance and forbearance. Great sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and other martyred companions in Karbala have forever enlivened the golden principles of Islam till the day of judgement.

The battle between vice and virtue in Karbala teaches the Muslims to wage jihad against the forces of tyranny and barbarism.

He said that Hazrat Imam Hussain and his faithful companions have raised the flag of truth with their immortal sacrifices. They have also taught us not to bow before any oppression by sacrificing their lives, he added.

In fact, Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) gave an immortal sacrifice for the supremacy of humanity and Islamic teachings. They have written a glorious chapter in the history of Islam and their sacrifices in Karbala are the beacon of light for all of us, he added.

In his message, the chief minister said that Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) raised the voice of truth with his perfect character and deeds and taught us about the protection of human values.

The sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala have given courage to the whole humanity to stand firmly against the tyranny.

He said that Pakistan can be made an abode of peace by following the philosophy behind the great sacrifices of martyrs of Karbala and it is imperative to follow the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) for establishing a peaceful society.

The great struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is an eternal message of standing against tyranny and we should also make a commitment to transform our lives according to the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), concluded the chief minister.

The ‘ghusal’ ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Ali Hajveri, popularly known as Data Ganj Bakhsh was performed here Thursday.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar performed the ghusal ceremony by washing the grave with roze water.

Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Saeed ul Hassan and Provincial Minister for Industries and Investment Mian Aslam Iqbal and other high officials were also present.

Spacial prayers for security and prosperity of the country were offered on this occasion.

The ceremony was performed every year on 9th of Muharrum ahead of the sufi saint’s annual Urs ceremonies.

