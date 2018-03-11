Imam-e-Kaaba meets Shahbaz, praises uplift projects

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Imam-e-Kaba Dr. Al-Sheikh Saleh bin Muhammad al-Talib called on Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif here Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The Imam-e-Kaba praised the chief minister for development projects in Lahore and Punjab. He said that his visit to Pakistan was a matter of pleasure for him. The people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have a strong bond of love and religion which is above all relations, the strength of Pakistan is strength of Saudi Arabia and the power of Saudi Arabia is power of Pakistan.

He said Pakistan has a significant place in the Muslim world and was is playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region.

Saudi Arab supports peace efforts of Pakistan and it is standing with Pakistan.

The Imam-e-Kaba said we value the cooperation extended by the Pakistani government, the people and the Pak Army to Saudi Arabia.

He said the whole Muslim Ummah is very well aware of historical ties between the people of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and both the countries have helped each other during crisis. He said that the strength of Pakistan and Saudi Ara-bia was strength Muslim Ummah.

Warmly welcoming Imam-e-Kaba for his arrival in Lahore, Shahbaz Sharif said your visit to Pakistan is a matter of honour and respect for Pakistan and I welcome you and your delegation to the historical and cultural city of Lahore. He said that the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are above worldly benefit and peace is our mutual asset. He said that due to the visit of Imam-e-Kaba to Pakistan, the bilateral ties between the two countries will further strengthen and the governments and people of both the countries will further come closer. He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan during normal and difficult times and the people of Pakistan can never forget the cooperation of Saudi Arabia.

The Chief Minister said he is admirer of people-friendly policies of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman and his policies for strengthening of education and health sectors and for creation of employment.