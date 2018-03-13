Imam-e-Kaaba calls on COAS

Rawalpindi

Imam-e-Kaaba, Dr. Saleh Bin Mohammad Al Talib visited General Headquarters (GHQ) and called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday.

During the meeting matters of mutual interest were discussed, said a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Dr. Saleh said Pakistan had a significant place in the Muslim world and it was playing a vital role for peace and stability in the region.

The COAS said the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were based on bonds of brotherhood and mutual trust.—APP