Image of country to be built thru cultural diversity of Pakistan: Marriyum

Islamabad

Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History & Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb while talking to the Japanese media delegation here Tuesday expressed her unswerving resolve to build image of the country through cultural diversity of Pakistan. She said that Pakistan has a rich cultural heritage and the present democratic government will leave no stone unturned to portray and project its culture and preserve its unique heritage.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the government is vigorously working for the revival of film and rehabilitation of cultural heritage, as films are one of the greatest mediums having global outreach to promote any nation’s core values, mores and traditions.

She said that serious efforts are underway to formulate first ever film, production and broadcast policy by incentivizing the sector through various tax rebates and establishing film finance fund, directorate of films and film academy. Artist welfare fund is also being instituted with the view to encourage deserving artists in the four corners of the country. She informed the delegation that under the directions of Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi the government is also working to revitalize the glorious past of the Pakistan Television through technological innovations, capacity building of its employees and making it state of the art institution with lesser screens but more impact.

The minister of state elaborated that when the PML-N government came to power in 2013, the economy of the country was in a shambles and the country was in the grip of severe energy crisis, besides deteriorating law and order situation. The credit goes to the vision of former Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for turning the homeland into a peaceful abode and resilient Pakistani nation whose unwavering resolve to advance and prosper economically could not be weakened through dastardly acts of terrorists, she added.She also hailed the supreme sacrifices rendered by armed forces, police and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan in improving security situation and implementing the vision of former Prime Minister in this connection.