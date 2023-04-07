Pakistan cricket team’s all-rounder Imad Wasim has sent a stern warning to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding his status as an international cricketer.

During a television appearance, the 34-year-old said that he will not let the actions of the past play out in the same way again and will demand a proper explanation from the selection committee if he is ever dropped from the team again.

Imad was alluding to the fact that he was dropped in the 2021/22 season without any reason and the scars from that decision still exist.

They never told the reason behind keeping me away from the national team for last one and a half year. I won’t let this happen again. My actions will be more important this time around, Imad was quoted as saying by CricketPakistan.

I am at that stage of my career that I have to take a step if they drop me without any reason again, he further added.

There have always been rumours that PCB decided to drop Imad Wasim as a first-team regular in the white-ball formats on the advice of Babar Azam which has never been proven.

Imad is firmly back in the fold of Pakistan’s T20 squad after impressing for the Karachi Kings during PSL 8.

He kept the momentum going when he was selected for the Afghanistan series, finishing as the highest run scorer in the three-match series and has now been made part of the T20 squad for the upcoming matches against New Zealand.