Imad Wasim moves to fourth position in ICC Rankings

Dubai

Pakistani spinner Imad Wasim has moved up five places to fourth position in the International Cricket Council’s Men’s Twenty20 International Player Rankings.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav has also moved up one place to take a career-best second position in the rankings after grabbing two for 26 in the final match against New Zealand, which his side lost by four runs to go 2-1 down in the series, said a press release issued here.

Mitchell Santner of New Zealand has also moved up in the latest rankings while left-arm spinner Krunal Pandya was another spinner to move up as he advanced 39 places to a career-best 58th. Indian openers Rohit Sharma, up three places to the seventh, and Shikhar Dhawan, up one place to number 11, have also made progress.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson, up one place to 12th, Ross Taylor, up seven places to 51st, and Tim Seifert, up 87 places to a career-best 83rd, among batsmen and Tim Southee, up seven places to 30th, among bowlers are some notable gainers. —Agencies

