Imad to undergo CT scan, be put under observation at hospital: Arthur

Dubai

Karachi Kings Coach Mickey Arthur turned down the possibility of a serious injury to skipper Imad Wasim but confirmed that he will undergo a CT scan test and will be put under observation tonight.

Wasim was stretchered off after he took a catch on the ball of fast bowler Muhammad Amir, the skipper ran backward before taking a catch from near his face. He tumbled on his back, with his neck and head hitting the ground.

In the post-match press conference, the coach assured that Wasim ‘seems ok’.

Speaking on the match, Arthur said that the team is playing good enough cricket and called the match against Qalandars, ‘a fantastic game, something the tournament needed.’

The McCullum-led Qalandars pulled an upset by knocking down mighty Karachi Kings in the tournament’s second super over game.

Arthur said that the ball started reverse swinging during the match which made it tough to score at the backend, adding that the team was probably ten-run short.

The coach admitted that his team made ‘a lot of errors tonight’ and committed a lot of ‘schoolboy errors’, and added that the team will sit down and assess their performance.

Responding to a question, Arthur said that fast bowler Shinwari will learn from that experience.

“The poor guy is devastated in the changing room but he will learn from that experience. And ultimately that’s what this competition is for, it is for the emergence of young Pakistani talent. As long as young Pakistani players are developing, I am really happy.”—Agencies