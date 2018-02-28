Imad hopes team to continue form till end

Dubai

Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim lauded his team for a “great start” in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2018 and expressed hope that the side would “continue this form till the end” of the tournament, in a tweet on Tuesday.

A day after his team’s victory against the Lahore Qalandars in Dubai, Wasim urged supporters to “keep praying” for the Karachi Kings.

On Monday, the Kings won their third match in a row in the third season of the PSL, after the Qalandars’ batting lineup collapsed for a third time in the tournament.

Previously, the Kings defeated the Quetta Gladiators and defending champions Peshawar Zalmi. Their next match will be against the Multan Sultans on March 2 in Sharjah.

Undefeated so far, the Kings are leading the pack with a total of six points. Unlike the past two seasons of the PSL in which the Kings had failed to impress, the team appears to be a frontrunner for the trophy this year.—Agencies