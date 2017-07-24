I’m no longer in control of police dept: Sindh IGP

Khowaja urges Murad to save department

Staff Reporter

Karachi

The Sindh police chief told the chief minister on Sunday that he was no longer in control of his department as government departments were meddling in police affairs, crippling its entire administrative structure.

There could be a law and order crisis in the province as there was no progress on the apex committee’s decisions, IGP AD Khowaja warned CM Murad Ali Shah in a letter.

The police chief complained that he had not been empowered in line with the apex committee’s decision and police transfers and postings were being carried out without his permission. The police chief’s letter comes a few days after a massive reshuffle in the Sindh police, wherein the Karachi police head and other officials were replaced.

Khowaja pointed out that the home and the services and general administration coordination departments were unduly interfering in police affairs. He added that police officers were being harassed and pressured to take illegals actions.

The police chief told the CM that the additional IG operations and the DIG finance were transferred without his approval.

Khowaja asked Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to “intervene and save” the police department from “complete maladministration” following the recent transfer and appointment of five additional inspectors generals.

Khowaja wrote a letter to the chief minister in this regard, saying that the massive reshuffle of senior police officers had not only undermined the IG office but the police secretariat has also been ‘paralysed’. The provincial police chief insisted that such transfers and postings were in violation of decisions taken in the last apex committee meeting, “where it was strongly resolved to empower police chief for effective command and control over his subordinates”.

Even under existing Police Act 1861, Khowaja said, the IGP held administrative control over the police but he was not “consulted”, nor his input was sought before issuing administrative orders. “A number of staff officers serving in CPO were called by Home Ministry and pressurised unnecessarily,” read the letter written by Khowaja to Murad Ali Shah.