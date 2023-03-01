Ilyas felicitates PAF on operation swift retort

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan said that February 27 will remain a nightmare for India and congratulated the Pakistan Air Force for the best counterattack on the day of Feb. 27 in 2019.

On February 27, the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force through their dynamic ‘Operations Swift Retort’ showed their professionalism crushing India’s pride. In a statement issued late Monday, the AJK Prime minister said “February 27 is a Victory Day for every Pakistani and the entire nation is proud of the flight of the Shaheens of the Pakistan Air Force.

He said that no one could defeat the Air Force trained by Air Marshal Asghar Khan and Air Marshal Noor Khan. The nation celebrated Victory Day with a renewed resolve that Pakistanis will not hesitate to make the greatest sacrifice for the defence of the homeland.—Our Correspondent