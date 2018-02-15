ILRM to help in verification of land records

Staff Reporter

The on-going Integrated Land Records Management System (ILRM) would benefit the people of Sindh.

This was stated by the Chief Secretary Sindh Rizwan Memon at a meeting with a two-member World Bank team on Land Management System, headed by Senior WB Specialist Ms. Mary Lesbeth called on him here on Wednesday.

He further informed the delegation that the Integrated Land Records Management System and its Facilitation Centres have been established in all District of Sindh to help the people for verification and authentication of their properties and land records.