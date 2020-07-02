ILMA university student showcases electric F1 car

The ILMA University is expanding horizon through Entrepreneurial Ventures – Startup Funding. Through the TORCH platform, Ilma University leverages funding to provide optimum benefit to startups and entrepreneurial ventures that aim to initiate their operations at a stable functioning level. Ilma University is ready to provide support to the startups after the sales pitch so these can soar successfully. It has a vast pool of national and international grants available to make this possible in collaboration with Noman Group and Global Educational Consultants (GEC).