Illegally-built private schools, tuition centers to be demolished: SBCA

Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) has warned that all illegally-built private schools and coaching centers across the city will be demolished and sealed soon.

According to SBCA, all restaurants and eateries operating on non-commercial plots would be sealed very soon.

Similarly, the building control authority said it had issued notices to restaurant owners to vacate the buildings before they were razed.

All lease documents and no-objection certificates of restaurants built on non-commercial land will be cancelled forthwith, said the SBCA.

The authority warned all stakeholders to remove their makeshift setups from green belt and surrounding areas before the KMC and SBCA machinery removed them. It said more than 100 parks were freed from illegal possession in last five days.

Meanwhile, district Central has sought help of Rangers and police to vacate all encroached parks in the zone.

A meeting was held at the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry on Saturday to review implementation of court orders regarding removal of illegal shops and encroachments across the city. The meeting was chaired by acting Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed. Director general Karachi Development Authority stated in report before the court that anti-encroachment team got vacated over 5,000 illegally occupied plots.

“We want to see the city as clean and green like it used to be in the past,” said the acting CJP. He also ordered expediting work for restoration for tram and circular railway in the city.

Justice Gulzar said operation should continue with pace in all areas including cantonment and DHA— NNI

