Illegal storeys to be razed as part of Karachi anti-encroachment drive

Staff Reporter

The anti-encroachment drive in Karachi entered its second phase on Saturday with orders to demolish illegal storeys, portions and construction of buildings.

The Supreme Court last year had ordered a city-wide anti-encroachment drive starting from Empress Market in Saddar. The Karachi Development Authority, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and other civic bodies, backed by law enforcers, are carrying out anti-encroachment operations across the metropolis on the apex court’s orders.

According to a notification, portions, under-construction and illegal floors of buildings will be demolished with the help of the gas, water and electricity departments.

notification further stated that a list of buildings that will be razed is being prepared along with a list of properties whose ownership has changed after 2003.

Further, action will also be taken against the illegal occupation of sports grounds. The departments concerned have also tasked with gathering information of all the KDA schemes.

The Sindh government will be taken into confidence over the illegal buildings and will be presented with pictures of three months before and after the operation. Furthermore, plans regarding the anti-encroachment drive will be presented before the Supreme Court.

