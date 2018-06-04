Illegal rickshaw stands disturbing smooth traffic flow

Multan

The unauthorised auto-rickshaw stands along roads are not only hampering smooth flow of vehicular traffic but also creating problems for pedestrians. Auto-rickshaws can be seen parked in zigzag way. The authorities concerned and traffic police are seen playing the role of silent spectators. A long queues of auto-rickshaws are also seen at Vehari Chowk, Chungi No 9, Kutchehry Chowk, Dera Adda Chowk, Chungi No 6, Syedanwala Bypass, Metro stations and all exit and entry points of the city.—APP