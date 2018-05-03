Illegal properties demolished

City Reporter

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Wednesday demolished various illegally constructed properties in Johar Town. Deputy Director Ahmed Saeed Sultan and Assistant Director Ammar Yasir launched a crackdown against illegal properties in Johar town and demolished ‘Charsi Tikka’ restaurant.

Meanwhile, an illegal built structure in Sikandar Block , Allama Iqbal Town was also demolished where 50 shops were also sealed. The operation was carried out by Assistant Director LDA Sikandar Haroon.