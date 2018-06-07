Illegal power connections

Recently, the K-Electric (K-E) had conducted operations against the power theft and had successfully removed more than 500 hooked-connections, locally called ‘kundas’, in the Tannery Road and Ahmed Shah Bukhari areaa of Lyari. It should be known that majority of the people are involved in such illegal activities and have been stealing electricity with paying no electric bills at all in our country. The power utility has to penalize those who are stealing electricity and need to remove the cables which are being used for power theft. The K-E is appreciated for the operations against the power theft to save the power of electricity. They are requested that regularly conduct operations against the power theft and cut down the illegal connections of the electricity, because power theft is the main cause of faults in the system which disrupt the regular supply of electricity to the consumers. I hope that the public would be hand-to-hand for supporting the authorities to remove the illegal connections in such areas.

SHAKEEL PHULLAN

Via email

Related