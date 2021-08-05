Illegal Indian moves to be exposed at every forum: Buzdar

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the Hindu supremacist Modi regime has blatantly violated all UN resolutions and human rights on August 5, 2019, by illegally relocating the special status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In his message on ‘Kashmir Exploitation Day’ to be observed on Thursday, he stated the Pakistan government will continue to expose illegal Indian moves and stubborn attitudes at every forum.

The Modi regime has indulged in every sort of persecution in Indian Occupied Kashmir while minorities are languishing in Hindu dominated India, he lamented.

Usman Buzdar asserted that 220 million Pakistanis firmly stand with their Kashmiri brethren and pays tributes to their endless struggle.

Kashmiris’ sufferings are compounding with every passing day as the brutal lockdown has completed two years, he regretted. Meanwhile, the continued silence of the international community over Indian brutalities in IOK is unfortunate, he added.

He further stated that it is sanguine that the determination and courage of oppressed Kashmiris are intact in these most difficult circumstances. Kashmir is the jugular vein and Pakistan is incomplete without it, he stressed.

The chief minister said that Kashmiris live in our hearts and Pakistan cannot deviate from Kashmir cause, he emphasized and announced that Pakistan will continue its all-out support to Kashmiris.

India will have to be answerable for its every atrocity and the dawn of freedom will soon rise in occupied Kashmir, he concluded.