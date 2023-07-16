A major hydrant was demolished in Karachi on Friday night in an operation against illegal water hydrants.The notorious hydrant was razed during crackdown which was led by Tabish Raza, incharge Anti-Theft Cell of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

The Chakra Goth hydrant was being run on a six-inch illegal connection under the supervision of Kausar Baloch, said MD Water Corporation, adding Akhtar Colony, Kashmir Colony, Clifton and Defence areas were being supplied water from this illegal hydrant.The illegal connection was given from the 48-inch pipeline in the jurisdiction of Zaman Town police station.In the operation against illegal water hydrants, the KWSB had also conducted anti-encroachment crackdown in Janjal Goth on the Super Highway, resulting in the demolition of 10 unauthorised hydrants.

These illegal hydrants were built on a 48-inch diameter water line, posing a threat to the megacity’s water supply. The operation dismantled 10 out of the 23 illegal water hydrants. The remaining hydrants were also being demolished as part of the ongoing operation.