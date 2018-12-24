Illegal housing societies in zone 4 polluting Rawal Dam, Sawan River

As many as sixty four housing schemes are explicitly polluting the water of Rawal Dam, one of the major reservoir supplying water to the garrison city amid degrading the Sawan River water leaving the natural outflow hazardous. According to an official, the illegal housing societies had not obtained any No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and environment impact assessment report from Environment Protection Agency (EPA).

The housing societies were illegal and hence had no proper sewage and sanitation system which ultimately resulted into improper disposal of waste through different tributaries and drainsdumped into Rawal Lake, said a CDA official requesting anonymity. He said the housing made mushroom growth near jurisdiction boundaries of Murree and the federal capital and other trans-boundary areas encircling the key water reservoirs. “During extreme rainfalls, household, plastic wastes and corpses of animals could be visibly seen flowing down to the tributaries, linked channels and drains,” he mentioned.

He informed that at present there was no water treatment plant working at Rawal Dam whereas it required four water purification plants. To a question, he said the regularisation process of illegal settlements was on the card as the government was working on the proposal to revise the capital’s master plan. He said not only illegal housing, rather poultry farms and industrial units established near Sawan River out of which some were set up at deserted and far off locations and were not easily accessible.

The CDA spokesperson said the federal government had formed a committee to decide the fate of illegal settlement and soon would give its recommendation over the issue. The long-awaited five Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), planned to install in catchment areas of federal capital, may not be materialized in near future due to bureaucratic hiccups and illegal settlements in and around the project designated sites, according to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The plants were to be installed at catchment areas of Bari Imam, Lower and Upper Shahdra and Simly dam might took half a year due to some technical issues to get its PC-I approved from the planning commission, official sources in the MCI told APP.—APP

