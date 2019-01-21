Illegal housing societies directed to stop sale, purchase of plots

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has directed the owners of illegal housing schemes to stop sale and purchase of the plots of their projects.

The authority on the directive of Chairman RDA Muhammad Arif Abbasi has instructed the illegal housing societies to stop advertising their projects else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken.

The notices issued to the violators warned that if the development work and advertisements were not stopped immediately, RDA would seal their site offices.

The citizens were also advised in their own interest that they should not make any investment in any illegal and unauthorised Housing Scheme which had been declared illegal by RDA.—APP

