Illegal fuel shops, decanting outlets sealed

Raza Naqvi Attock

The local administration in Hassanabdal on Monday launched crackdown against outlets illegally providing loose fuel and decanting of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) facilities in various parts of the rural areas.

A team of local administration along with municipal administration and civil defense led by assistant commissioner Zuniara Jalil paid surprise visit at various urban localities of the tehsil and sealed one shop for provide loose petroleum products including petrol and diesel to the consumers through illegal facility.

Moreover, during the crackdown two different detecting outlets were sealed where LPG cylinders were refilled illegally.

Talking to newsmen on this occasion, assistant commissioner Zuniara Jalil has said that these outlets faced action as they were operating illegally besides there was no safety measures were adopted besides there was no fire extinguisher was available to meet any emergency.

She said that the illegal petroleum agencies, mini petrol pumps and illegal LPG decanting shops were causing loss to national exchequer and at the same time endangering for human life and properties, so that crackdown has launched in public interest.

She said that decanting out lets in residential areas are not only illegal, but also pose a serious threat to the shopkeepers and their neighbors.