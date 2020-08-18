Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Region, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman has directed all the District Police Officers to constitute Citizens Traffic Liaison Committees (CTLC) in their respective district to facilitate the tourists by providing transport facilities, remove illegal bus stands as well as illegal encroachments and make better arrangements for parking inside the city. He has set a deadline of September 10 before which entire process of CTLC should be completed. Briefing to newsmen here on Tuesday, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman asked all the DPOs of Hazara to immediately start the process of selection for Citizen Traffic Liaison Committees in their respective district.