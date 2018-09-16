Illegal detention of Shabbir Dar denounced

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference has condemned the illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmad Dar by Indian police.

The meeting was presided over by senior party leader, Muhammad Sultan Maìray and was attended by several district presidents.

Those who participated in the meetings include Merajud Din Soleh, Nazeer Ahmad Lone, Farooq Ahmad, Mohammad Ramzan Malla, Mohammad Shafi, Saqi Shamim, Manzoor Ahmad Botengo and Rizwan Ahmad.

Shabbir Ahmad Dar, who is a heart patient, was arrested by Indian police during the intervening night of Friday and Saturday from his Sopore residence. He was not even allowed to take his medicines along.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Iqbal Mir, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, Imtiyaz Ahmad Reshi, Ghulam Nabi War and Ghulam Nabi Waseem in a joint statement strongly condemned the arrest of Shabbir Ahmed Dar.—KMS

