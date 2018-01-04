Illegal crush plants closed

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

On the directive of Supreme Court of Pakistan, the local assistant director of consumer court has sealed at least 42 illegal crush plants in different localities of Abbottabad district on Tuesday and had also imposed fine on the owners of the plants.

Action was taken in the light of suo motto notice taken by apex court of Pakistan vide decision 2016/5 and earlier legal formalities were completed by the authorities as supreme court has taken action to save the hills in Abbottabad district with the special care for the pollution under the environmental act to make the cities clean and neat and to be dust free as crush plants were causing great hazards to the clean environment of Abbottabad district.