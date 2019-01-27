Illegal constructions in Karachi

THE anti-encroachment campaign in Karachi has assumed a new dimension with the announcement of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani on Friday that the provincial government cannot comply with the Supreme Court order of demolishing unlawful constructions. Talking to newsmen, Saeed Ghani said he would leave the ministry but not raze to the ground homes of the people.

A two-member bench of the apex court had declared that wedding halls, shopping malls and plazas would not be allowed on residential plots and ordered demolition of such structures. However, the Minister claims that the five hundred buildings identified as illegal constructions cannot be demolished as it is question of depriving people of their shelter. There seems to be some confusion about status and identification of such structures and hopefully the court would make the situation clear. It is understood that the judges have no personal interest in demolition but their judgement is motivated by their desire to resolve civic problems of people of Karachi and penalize illegalities. The Minister says the court should not take action when such buildings were regularized but the question arises why they were allowed to be built in violation of the rules and regulations and why were they regularized. No doubt, the court did not take notice then but we know courts do not take notice of each and every thing on their own and come into action when someone approaches them. But Saeed Ghani too has a point – if Grand Hyatt Hotel on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad can be regularized despite massive irregularities then why not buildings in Karachi. The court may go for a considerate view of the overall situation while order action against buildings that are there for years and involve investment of the people. There should, however, be strict and comprehensive directions for the future.

