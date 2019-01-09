Illegal constructions in Hussainabad demolished

Our Correspondent

Hyderabad

The anti-encroachment cell of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation had demolished illegal constructions amidst strong protest of residents of Pathan Goth Hussainabad here on Tuesday.

The HMC anti-encroachment cell with the support of Police and district administration has been engaged in removal of encroachments following the directives of the Supreme Court, the HMC spokesman informed and added that dozens of illegal constructions which established on state land in Pathan Goth have been demolished while notices have also been issued to others.

