Illegal construction will not be tolerated: Ghani

Staff Reporter

Sindh Minister for Local government Saeed Ghani has said that illegal construction will not be tolerated anymore in Karachi and rest of Sindh Province. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and all local bodies employees strictly present at 9:00 AM in their offices for duty.

He stated that the SBCA’s officers and employees who were not performing well or not doing their duties with faithfully will not be tolerated in SBCA, “adding that we will take strict action against the corrupt employees and officers in Local government institutions.” We will setup a complaint cell at Ministry of Local government to resolve the Public complains of citizens of Karachi,” Saeed Ghani added.

Provincial Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani during his visit of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) presided over a meeting in Central office here on Tuesday. DG SBCA Iftikhar Qaimkhani, Senior Director Askar Durrani, Hafiz Jawad, Muhammad Ahmed Madni, Ronak Sultani, Asma, Shahid Jamiluddin Khan and other senior officials attend the meeting.

Saeed Ghani said that Karachi is metropolitan city, in all towns of the city there will be not illegal constructions will be tolerated. The SBCA officials who has taken actions against illegal constructions in Karachi and rest of the province should present all the details and lists with in 48 hours, he directed.

Provincial Minister clarified that all the office bearers of all local government office will be on time at office at 9 o’clock in the morning and perform their duty with honesty and devotion. The strict action will be taken against the corrupted employees and officers without any political affiliation. I will myself monitorall the office of local government and properly visits on daily bases, he added.

He directed to DG SBCA to prepare a better policy for the easy constructions of 120, 80, 60 yards small house for the middle and lower-class people on cheap rates.

