Illegal construction; RCB issues 50 notices to rules violators

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB), Land Branch under its ongoing campaign against illegal construction has issued 50 notices to rules violators.

RCB spokesman Qaiser Mahmood informed that the Cantonment Board has accelerated its operation against illegal construction and notices are being issued to the rules violators.

Illegal properties are also being sealed under the operation, he added.

Talking to APP he said that the board issued notices to the rules violators in Marble Factory, Usmania Colony, Farooqabad, Masrial Road, Quaid-e-Azam Colony and Peshawar Road, Ahmadabad areas.

He said the land branch has also been directed to demolish the buildings being erected illegally particularly of those who did not get prior approval of their building plans.

Qaiser Mahmood further said, raids on the directive of Cantonment Executive Officer (CEO) Sibtain Raza were conducted by RCB Building Control Branch teams and the owners of the buildings and structures constructed illegally were issued notices.

The spokesman said that the ongoing operation against illegal constructions would continue.

He warned the residents not to violate the rules else stern action would be taken against the violators and no relaxation would be given to anyone.

Meanwhile, RCB anti-encroachment team also confiscated three truckload goods including handcarts, counters, tables and other items from Saddar, Chungi Number 22, Tench Bhatta and Masrial road. Illegal banners and posters were also removed from different areas.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp