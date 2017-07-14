Illegal construction

As we go commercial right and left on top gear, more and more shopping malls, markets, plazas and huge buildings are fast coming up in different parts of the provincial metropolis. There are some civic bodies working whose main task is to keep close eyes on these new huge constructions to ensure no rules and regulations are violated in any manner and the building bye-laws are strictly followed.

But it is a bitter fact that in reality neither rules and regulations nor building bye-laws are generally been followed in the new constructions which are started and completed generally while the authorities concerned look the other way. Anyone can easily guess whether this is done purposely after palms being greased or phone calls received from influential and well-connected highly placed quarters.

Residents of DHA Lahore in general and of Sector-P are quite disturbed with the speedy construction of a multi-storey plaza short of Bhatta Chowk which they say is yet another instance of numerous illegal constructions.

The DHA residents say, there are restrictions on height of buildings in DHA as all incoming aircrafts overfly it for landing purposes. They also say that this supposedly illegal high rise multi-storey plaza is taking place with the patronage of a federal minister who hails from walled city of Lahore.

A huge multi-storey building in Bhallah Chowk, Jauhar Town, Lahore, is yet another example of how do the civic bodies officials work. The building was closed eyes allowed to be raised to the fourth floor and almost completed and then the LDA officials came, noticed its being illegal and put up a notice to this effect on the front of the building.

Worthy Provincial Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is requested to kindly look into this grave matter of illegality of tall plaza near Bhatta Chowk because it poses serious threats to all aircrafts flying over the DHA to land at the new Lahore Airport.

MOMINA BILAL

Lahore

