Illegal cases against farmers to be cancelled Raja Basharat assures PKI leaders of rights protection

The Punjab government will end all illegal cases registered against farmers during the protest against Nawaz Sharif as farmers are the backbone of national economy and protection of their right is one of the top priorities of the government, declared Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat.

Speaking at a meeting with a delegation of Pakistan Kissan Ittehad (PKI) at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday, the ministered called a meeting on August 25 to review legality of the cases and eliminate all false cases against the farmers.

Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (Retd) Hashim Dogar was also present. The delegation, led by Central Coordinator Malik Zulfiqar Awan, presented major issues of the farmers’ community to the minister.

The law minister listened to their demands and said that work is in full swing on the plan of special markets to sell their produce directly to the consumer.

The Punjab government will recommend to the federal government to resolve the issues of the farmers related to the federation.”

He said that he would convey the concerns of the farmers to the federal government on the subsidy given by the government to the agro-pharmaceutical companies while concrete steps were being taken to curb the business of fake agro-chemicals.

He assured the farmers that he would personally recommend to the Punjab Chief Minister to resolve the issues of the farmers on priority basis.

CABINET COMMITTEE REVIEW MUHARRAM SECURITY

The eighth review meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Law and Order was held at Civil Secretariat in which the district administration gave a briefing on the steps taken for Muharram in Dera Ghazi Khan Division while scholars of the DG Khan Division and members of District Peace Committees were also consulted.

Provincial Minister for Population Col. Hashim Dogar, Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik, Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab, Additional IG Special Branch and concerned officers were also present in the Civil Secretariat while Provincial Ministers Mohsin Leghari, Hasnain Dareshk, Local parliamentarians, DG Khan Division Commissioner, RPO, Deputy Commissioners, DPOs and Ulema participated through video link. Raja Basharat said that during Muharram, the Cabinet Committee and the nominated ministers would also visit and monitor the security situation in Punjab.

He thanked the scholars of all schools for always supporting the government in maintaining peace. Raja Basharat said that this government does not belong to a particular sect so it is our duty to protect the life and property of every citizen. Due to Covid 19 we are facing specific challenges so Corona SOPs must be implemented in processions and gatherings.