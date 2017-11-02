Illegal arms, ammunition recovered in Attock raids

Attock

Police recovered illegal arms and ammunition and arrested seven alleged anti-social elements from two different locations.

In the first incident, Jand police at Khushalgarh check post on a tip off, stopped a Postal Services vehicle No KQ Sind 7641 and recovered two Kalashankovs, three pistols, twelve magazines and 250 rounds from its concealed compartments and arrested Hussain Gul r/o Peshawar , Hussain Badsha r/o Kohat , Javed Khan an employee of Banu Post Office and driver Inayatullah.—APP