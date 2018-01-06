Illegal Afghan nationals arrested, weapons seized

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Frontiner Corps Balochistan conducted raids in different areas of the province and apprehended several suspects including illegal Afghan nationals on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations reported.

The intelligence-based operations were conducted in Sui, Muslim Bagh, Barkhan, Sambaza, Mekhtar, Loralai and Mastung areas. Cache of arms, ammunition and explosives including Improvised Explosive Devices were recovered during IBOs in these areas.

The ISPR stated that the law enforcement agencies have increased IBOs in support of Khushal Balochistan programme.

Earlier on Thursday, FC Balochistan apprehended 15 suspects including eight terrorists involved in attack on police in its intelligence-based operations in Zhob, Sibbi, Dera Murad Jamali Mach and Killi Ismail.