Illegal affiliations granted by Al-Khair University

To safeguard the students’ rights and interests, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) conducted a long and hard review of proliferation of illegal affiliations granted by the Al-Khair University, Azad Jammun & Kashmir across Pakistan.

It was revealed that the deliberate acts of omission and commission by the Al-Khair University had played havoc with the career and lives of thousands of students besides defeating sanctity of the Higher Education Sector, a press release said.

In this backdrop and to alleviate wide discrepancies around degrees awarded by the Al-Khair University, the HEC has notified on August 31, 2018 that “Degrees of all students enrolled up to April 30, 2009 including the graduates studied at affiliated colleges/campuses will be recognized by HEC subject to fulfillment of all codal formalities and in line with rules and regulations.

Moreover, the degrees of students enrolled and studied after October 17, 2011 at main campus Bhimber, AJ&K will also be recognized. —APP

