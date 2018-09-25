Ill-treatment to Kashmiri prisoners annoys Mirwaiz forum

Srinagar

The Hurriyat forum led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri political prisoners lodged in various jails in and outside the territory.

The Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar said that ill-treatment meted out to the Kashmiri detainees in the jails of Tihar, Kathua, Udhampur, Kot Bhalwal and Srinagar was an eye-opener for the world community and international human rights organizations.

The statement said that in Delhi’s Tihar Jail Kashmiri political prisoners – Shabbir Ahmed Shah, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Peer Saifullah, Merajuddin Kalwal, Nayeem Ahmed Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Aasiya Andrabi, Fehmeeda Sofi and Nahida Nasreen and businessman Zahoor Watali – were facing enormous hardships.

The Hurriyat forum said that all the resistance leaders were arrested by India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA), last year, under fake cases and were in illegal custody since then, as the agency had failed to prove any charge against them.

The Hurriyat forum made a mention of the remarks of two-judge bench of Delhi High Court on September 13 that the NIA had no concrete evidence against the involvement of resistance leaders in any criminal activity. The bench comprised Justice S Murlidhar and Justice Venu Goyal.

The statement said that the bench had declared that in absence of any evidence against the resistance leaders arrested by the NIA, the trial could not be run against them under section 120, 121 (waging criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Meanwhile, the NIA officer, G P Singh, probing the so-called funding cases in occupied Kashmir, was given two years extension. Singh, a 1991 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre, is working as Inspector General (Intelligence) in the NIA.

On the other hand, the health condition of illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, is deteriorating in Kot Bhalwal jail, Jammu, due to denial of medical facilities to him. Hurriyat leaders while expressing concern over his ailing health have demanded his immediate release.—KMS

