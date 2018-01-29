Ill planned projects of PTI destroyed infrastructure of Peshawar: Muqam

PESHAWAR :Adviser to Prime Minister and President PML-N Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Engr. Ameer Muqam Sunday said infrastructure of Peshawar had been destroyed by the provincial government which was trying to emulate the projects accomplished by PML-N. Addressing a workers convention in Khan Qala, Mardan, he said the whole city was turned into a ruin after the ill planned and untimely attempt of PTI government to start bus service. Muqam said the provincial government was failed to deliver anything tangible to people who voted PTI into power. He said PTI was now trying to divert attention of people from their real issues and problems. He said the failure of provincial government to arrest culprits of Mardan incident was proof of the incompetence of people who were on the helm of affairs in KP for the last four years. He said those claimed to bring change in KP had turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to the problems faced by people in KP.

Orignally published by APP