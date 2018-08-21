Ill-effects of mobile

Mobile, a time pass for every child in this modern era whether he is 5-year old or 15-year old. But it is neither beneficial for a 5-year old child nor for a 15-year old child because a child of age 5 or 15 is in the age of studying but the mobile diverts the mind from reading towards useless games. If we glance at our society, we can see the students engaged all the day with the mobiles in place of books which is taking them towards destruction because by playing games you are not going to gain anything. And most of the people believe that mobile makes the child sharp but with 100 percent surety I say it is destructive for a child of 5 or 15 because the radiations of mobile are very powerful and can affect a child of 5 or 15. And if it was a beneficial tool for children, then why Steve, owner of Apple Company, kept his children away from mobile till they passed college. At last, I hope that the trend of giving mobiles to small children will finish soon from our society.

FAKHERA GHULAM JAN

Balochistan Pakistan

