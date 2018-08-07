IK’s stepdaughter joins PTI

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Mehru Maneka, the daughter of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on Monday joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Mehru joined the party following a meeting with Khan, who was on Monday officially nominated the PTI’s prime minister candidate. Her mother was also present during her meeting with the PTI chief.

Mehru Hayat, Bushra Bibi’s daughter from her past marriage, joined the Imran Khan-led PTI along with her friend, Farah Khan. Bushra Bibi said on the occasion that working to resolve women’s issues remains her foremost priority.

Imran married Bushra Bibi, his spiritual adviser, in a private ceremony in February this year. His marriage to the mother-of-five is his third, and her second. She was previously married to a senior customs official Khawar Fareed Maneka.

