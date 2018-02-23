IK’s hopes of becoming PM in tatters: Reham

Cringeworthy wedding photos

Islamabad

The former wife of Imran Khan today said his hopes of becoming Pakistan prime minister were in tatters after those ‘cringeworthy’ photos of his third wedding. Reham Khan said the pictures of his new wife covered from head to toe in full veil shows how out of touch the former cricketer is with modern Pakistan, says a message received here from London.

Calling the wedding snaps ‘political suicide’, she told Mail Online: ‘To have a woman veiled head to toe, he has alienated a lot of people. It has not gone down well, four months before the Pakistan election this is political suicide.’ Mrs Khan, 44, said the former globetrotting playboy cricketer had portrayed his new wife that way in a PR stunt to shift his image from ‘Soho to Sufism.’

‘This kind of veil is uncommon. I don’t want to be rude, I was a bit miffed. It is cringeworthy. She said he had virtually ended his career after claiming that he would not make any decisions without his new wife, faith healer Bushra Wattoo – proving himself to be disconnected with people in Pakistan.—INP