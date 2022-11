Pakistan People’s Party Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday berated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, saying that his demand from Rawalpindi is to get selected again.

Reacting to the Imran Khan’s speech, Bilawal Bhutto said, “PTI face-saving flop show is anticlimactic. Unable to pull revolution crowds, failed at undermining appointments of new chiefs, frustrated, resorts to resignation drama.”