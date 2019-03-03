IK’s decision is excellent!

After the terrorist attack in Pulwama, the Indian Air Force and Pakistan crossed the border and entered each other’s area and showed their strength. In the meanwhile, The IAF pilot Abhindan was captured on Wednesday after his MiG-21 fighter jet crashed in an aerial combat with a Pakistani fighter jet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, and he has since arrived back in his home country. The decision to release the pilot is a really appreciable. This was good political decision taken by Imran Khan. This will make things better between Pakistan and Hindustan. With this decision, the height of Imran Khan has definitely increased. Humanity is in danger zone from terrorism. The solution can be solved by only conversation not by fight.

SANTOSH PATEL

Bathinda , India

Share on: WhatsApp