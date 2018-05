Observer Report

Islamabad

Following the vote by Association Industry Members throughout the world, International Code of Conduct Association (ICoCA) Geneva Switzerland has announced the election of Ikram Sehgal as the Board Director for the Industry Pillar. It is pertinent to mention here that Ikram Seghal will replace the outgoing Director John Davies with immediate effect and hold the seat intended to represent the views and perspectives of Private Security Companies (PSCs) ‘at large’.