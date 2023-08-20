Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia has said that investors will start building infrastructures in the new national capital Nusantara (IKN) from September 2023.

Speaking to reporters after the 55th ASEAN Economic Ministers Meeting (AEM) in Semarang, Central Java, on Saturday, Lahadalia informed that this will include groundbreaking for infrastructures such as hotels, parks, cafes, stations, and telecommunication networks.

He, however, seemed reluctant to disclose the value of the investment that has flowed into IKN. However, he said that several private companies have given their commitment to building infrastructure and public facilities in the new capital. He also assured that the commemoration event for Indonesia’s 79th Independence Day next year will be held in IKN in East Kalimantan.

Chief of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) Arsjad Rasjid held a ceremony to mark the 78th Independence Day on August 17, 2023, with Kadin members at IKN.

Lahadalia further said that there were no difficult requirements for private investors to build infrastructure in IKN. No special treatment will be given to any investor, he added.

While making his report to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during the commemoration of Indonesia’s 78th Independence Day at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Head of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono said the progress of IKN’s construction is “still on the right track.”—Antara