Ikhtiar Baig appointed at ICAC of SBP

Karachi

Dr. Mirza Ikhtiar Baig Chairman FPCCI standing committee on Banking, Credit & Finance has been appointed on the Board of Directors of Industrial Credit Advisory Committee (ICAC) of State Bank of Pakistan for 2018.

Dr. Baig has rich int’l banking experience and representing the apex body of trade & industry of Pakistan on SBP for last many years. Industrial Credit Advisory Committee of State Bank is a forum to discuss private sector credit of the various sectors and other banking related issues of the business community.

Dr. Baig inclusion on the board of directors will help to boost export & industrial activities in the manufacturing sector.—PR