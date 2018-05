Islamabad

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MNA, Mian Javed Latif has said before presenting 11 points, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf chief Imran Khan should bring systematical change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The government of KPK did not deliver anything for the development and welfare of the province, and alleged that it was involved in corruption, he said this while talking to a private news channel.—APP