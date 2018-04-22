IK on 2-day visit to London

Islamabad

The chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan left for London Saturday on two-day visit to take part in a fund raising ceremony.

PTI secretary information Fawad Chaudhary and Aown Chaudhary accompa

nied Imran Khan during the visit.

Imran Khan will attend fund raising campaign in Manchester, chair overseas party meetings and also discuss important issues with party leaders. Imran will also meet with Pakistani community and later he will spend last day with his children before returning to Pakistan.

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and chief minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif along with other party leaders are already in London.—INP