IK challenges NAB to dig up any corruption case in KP

Sharif brothers bigger thieves than PPP Co-chairman Zardari: Imran

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Mansehra/Abbottabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday challenged the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to dig up any corruption case from the party-administered Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province. ‘PTI has eliminated poverty on a large scale from the province and has also improved policing and the health sector. I challenge NAB to look into the province and catch anyone found involved in corrupt activities,’ Imran said while speaking during PTI’s membership campaign in Mansehra. Taking jabs at Nawaz Sharif, Imran said that the former PM continues to repeat the same question ‘why was I disqualified?’, adding that he was ousted because of corruption. He also lambasted former finance minister Ishaq Dar alleging him of stealing ‘public finances’ and fleeing overseas. ‘The country’s resources are being stolen to buy palaces abroad. 2018 elections will decide whether the same corrupt system continues or a new Pakistan is made,’ Imran continued.

Turning his attention towards Shahbaz Sharif, the PTI chief said that Punjab chief minister claims that he will transform every city of the province into Lahore, ‘but the amount he spends on the provincial capital is more than the entire budget of KP’. ‘Every project being administered by the Punjab government is soaked in corruption,’ Imran added.

He said that there is no instance of a bigger ‘puppet prime minister’ than Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. Abbasi calls a thief [PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif] his leader; if a thief is your leader it means you are also corrupt, said Imran while addressing a gathering here. Imran is on a visit to Mansehra and Abottabad as part of his electoral campaign. He also alleged that half of Punjab’s budget is spent on Lahore.

Praising the chief justice of Pakistan for taking notice of display of political figures on advertisements, Imran said the projects are funded by people’s money and the ads instead have politicians’ faces on them. Sharif brothers are bigger thieves than Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari, Imran said.

Beside,KP, CM Pervez Khattak, MNA Dr Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Sardar Muhammad Yaqoob Khan former speaker National Assembly, Sardar Muhammad Idrees, KP Minister of Food Qalandar Lodhi, Ali Khan Jadoon, PTI activists and workers, amongst many other were also present on the occasion. ‘If the PM of the country is not prepared to accept and respect judgment of the SC, how can others are expected to do so?’. Another question apparently targeted the prime minister for turning a blind eye to the corruption in the ruling party. ‘Does PM Abbasi regard the debilitating $10 billion money laundering per year that is destroying Pakistan a non-issue?’ Imran asked. The Jinnah Chowk was fully packed with public at large, when Imran Khan reached back to Abbottabad after addressing mammoth gathering held at Mansehra and Buffa.