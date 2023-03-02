‘Ijazat Aap Ki’: Pakistan empowers citizens with maiden data protection service

ISLAMABAD – National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have rolled out the first-ever data protection dubbed as Ijazat Aap Ki to safeguard the privacy of all citizens.

As the digital footprint of citizens in the fifth most populated people moves upward, the threats to their confidential details are amplified too, and data protection laws are need of the hour to stop the abuse of private data.

Addressing the major move to protect the privacy of citizens’ data, the National Database Organization launched its maiden protection service, empowering people to stop the illegal sharing of their personal information.

With the new feature in place, all nationals of South Asian country needs to give their consent before verification of their ID card.

@NadraPak کا شہریوں کی ذاتی معلومات کے یقینی تحفظ کی جانب انقلابی قدم ہم نے ‘اجازت آپ کی’ سروس متعارف کرا دی شہریوں کی ذاتی معلومات دینے یا نہ دینے کا مکمل اختیار اب شہریوں کے اپنے ہاتھ میں شناختی کارڈ کی تصدیق اب متعلقہ شہری کی رضامندی کے بعد کی جائے گی۔ 1/#IjazatAapki pic.twitter.com/pyBrduuPSM — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) March 2, 2023

NADRA Chairman said consent management was rolled out to protect citizens’ privacy and strengthen data security. He called data the personal property of citizens, saying citizens are now empowered to protect against misuse or unwarranted use.

All verification transactions from now onwards will require a 6-digit OTP which will be sent to the citizen’s registered mobile number to seek their consent to proceed with it.

To make the process smoother, NADRA launched an SMS service, allowing people to register their mobile numbers. For registration, citizens can send their CNIC to helpline and will get a confirmation message for enrollment.