Ijaz, Mehinder visit train accident site

Provincial Minister for HR&MA Ijaz Alam Augustine accompanied by Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minority Affairs Mahinder Pal Singh visited Farooqabad area of Sheikhupura where he inquired about injured and checked the arrangements of the district administration for treatment.

According to details, about 25 Sikh pilgrims were going to Sacha Sauda Gurdwara in a wagon to perform their religious rites; they met an accident during crossing between Farooqabad and Bahali railway station near Sheikhupura.

Talking to the media, the minister said that entire nation saddened over the deaths of Sikh pilgrims as a result of the tragic accident but the accidents were unexpected. The people of Pakistan have a special bond of love and friendship with the Sikh community; Sikh pilgrims who come every year to perform religious rites expressed their views on their return, showed love and trust. The minister said that Punjab government will ensure all possible arrangements to prevent such incidents in the future.

Mahender Pal Singh said that the loss of lives in the unfortunate train accident was very sad and it was a matter of pain, but I prayed to Allah Almighty to grant patience to the bereaved families and speedy recovery of the injured. Secretary Human Rights and Minority Affairs Dr. Shoaib Akhtar said that all arrangements are being made by the Human Rights Department for the best treatment of the injured person while a control room has been set up at Sheikhupura DC Office in collaboration with the district administration.

Sheikhupura DC Asghar Joya said that information about the accident, deaths and injuries can be obtained from the control room while number 056-3612895 has been allotted for public information in the control room.

HR&MA Deputy Secretary M Yusaf and other relevant persons of district administration were also present on the occasion.